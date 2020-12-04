Elks Memorial Service
On Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. the Watertown Elks Lodge will hold a virtual memorial service live on Facebook for their departed members. Please join by logging onto Watertown Elks 496 on Facebook. This year we will honor Paul Clikeman, James Hall, F. Brian Phillips, Earl Van Ness, Joseph Darling, Matthew Branski, Joseph Darling, Larry Fioretto, John Lava, PSVP and PER Raymond E, Cooley, Sr., Donald Curtis, Michael Flanagan, Stephen St. Joseph, David Hagan, James Burnett, James Griffith, and Deborah Clement.
