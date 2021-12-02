Watertown Elks Memorial Service

WATERTOWN, NY — On Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. the Watertown Elks Lodge will hold their annual memorial service at the Watertown Elks Lodge 728 Bradley St., Watertown. A luncheon will follow at the lodge.
The service will also be available to view on Facebook. Please join the live feed by logging onto Watertown Elks 496.
This year we will honor the following members, Delbert Leween, Thomas Dupell, Donald VanAlstyne, Robert Frederick, B Daniel Boothe, Martin Crossman, George Intschert, Roland Donato, Robert Partridge, Donald Wills, Edward Pflugheber, Lello Alteri, Terrance Running, Richard Grieco, Gary Powell, Robert Londraville, Kermit Searles, James Podvin, Joan Soderquist, Douglas Miller, Frederick Zimmerman, Ernest Dennee, Arthur Sboro, James Tucker, Joseph Baytos Donald Schofield, Gerald McGraw, and Donald “DJ” Jewett.
Family and friends of these members are welcome to attend. It will be required for all attendees to wear a mask.
