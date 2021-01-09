LaFargeville; Waylon William Phelps, infant son of Tiffany Aldrich and Ethan Phelps, passed away January 1st, at Samaritan Medical Center, due to sudden medical complications causing premature birth.
A burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Spring at St. Lawrence Cemetery.
Surviving besides his parents are a brother, Gage, age 2, at home; paternal grandparents, William and Lori Phelps of Chaumont; maternal grandparents, Tammy Aldrich (Tom) of Clayton, Wayne Aldrich Sr. (Christina) of DeKalb, Texas, and Joyce Aldrich of Clayton; maternal great Grandparents, April Robinson of Clayton, and Raymond Robinson (Cynthia) of Cape Vincent; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton. Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
