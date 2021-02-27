Graveside services with military honors for Wayne A. Gilmer, age 84 of Ogdensburg will be held in the spring at a time to be determined at the Fine View Cemetery with Pastor David Sheppard officiating. Mr. Gilmer passed away on Saturday (February 27, 2021 at the United Helpers Nursing Home.
Surviving are his daughters, Sherrie Moquin of Morristown, Pamela Bailey of Ogdensburg; sons David (Amy) Gilmer of Michigan, Robert Gilmer of Lisbon; step-son Steven (Brenda) St. Dennis of Canada; grandchildren Wayne (Leanna) Moquin of Morristown, Nicki (Paul) O’Donnell of Ogdensburg, Colleen Evans & Michael Bice of Lisbon, Emily Bailey of Ogdensburg, Macy (Noah) Burns of Ogdensburg; step-grandchildren Michael St. Dennis of Ogdensburg and Todd (Lindsey) St. Dennis of Rochester; great-grandchildren Ethyn and Gavin Moquin of Morristown, Nolan and Laughlin O’Donnell of Ogdensburg, Abigail and Adam Evans of Lisbon and Max Burns of Ogdensburg; great-step-grandchildren, Michael St. Dennis, Alexis Kench, Macie Dulmage and Mason St. Dennis all of Ogdensburg; a brother-in-law Gary Wright & Glenda Blake of Morristown; a sister-in-law Janice Gilmer of Alex Bay; along with several nieces & nephews.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Norma Gilmer; a son Douglas Gilmer; step-son Michael St. Dennis; a brother Rodger Gilmer; a sister & brother-in-law Rev. Herbert & Betty Catlin; and son-in-law Wayne Moquin.
Wayne was born on March 6, 1936 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of Lorne & Edna (Drummond) Gilmer. He attended Hammond Central School and later married Joan Goodrich. The couple divorced, and was again married to Norma (Wright) St. Dennis in 1971.
Wayne served in the United States Air Force 1954 – 1958. He drove tractor trailer for 3 major companies local and over the road. He was also an owner operator traveling east coast-mid-west and west coast-north-south east coast for 39 years. He also drove a tour bus to different cities and states, spanning east to mid-west coasts and into Canada, with groups of people and teams from local colleges in Canton and Potsdam and others in New York State. He also drove a commuter bus around St. Lawrence & Jefferson Counties and into Amish communities.
Wayne was a past member of the Brier Hill Fire Department, and the Free and Accepted Masons. He enjoyed having coffee with his friends at the local convenience stores and attending harness racing at the Gouverneur and Malone county fairs. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Briers Hill or Morristown Fire Departments.
Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
