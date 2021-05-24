Wayne A. Mosher Sr., 91, of 34638 Schwendy Dr., Carthage passed away May 21, 2021 at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident.
Born on March 24, 1930 in Middlebury Center, PA, son of Richard Mosher and Wanda Goodwin, he graduated from South Side High School in Elmira, NY. Following school, he served in the US Army during the Korean War helping to rebuild Germany from October 1950-November 1953. He returned to school and received his Associates Degree from Alfred Agricultural and Technical School. He then worked for Niagara Mohawk until his retirement in 1989 as Assistant Administrator at Nine Mile Point Nuclear Plant in Oswego.
He married Jacquelyn M. Dickerson on December 20, 1952. She worked at SUNY Oswego and was also a professional seamstress.
Wayne was a founding member of the Hannawa Falls Volunteer Fire Department, member of the Masons, Carthage American Legion, former member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge, and a jack of all trades.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife Jacquelyn M. Mosher, Carthage, two sons and their wives, Wayne A. (Kelly) Mosher, Oswego, Daniel L. (Sandra L.) Mosher, Carthage, a daughter and son in law, Melinda A (Samuel) Vivlemore, Oswego, seven grandchildren, Ryan (Kindra) Mosher, Erin (Jay) Wiley, Lyndsie (Ken) Jones, Richard (Venita) Mosher, Eric Mosher, Amanda (Michael) Kaine, Kara Swindells, 14 great grandchildren, Breana, Ryan, Alec, Nick, Scott, Arianna, Leo, Elliott, Ethan, Lavender, Olive, Ivan, Oden and Gracie, a brother, David Mosher, Millerton, PA, a sister, Sandra Dwork, Hendersonville, NC, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 10:00 AM-Noon on Thursday, May 27 at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The funeral service with Military Honors will follow at Noon at the funeral home.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Hillside Cemetery in Champion, NY.
Donations may be made to Samaritan Summit Village Activities Program
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
