The funeral service for Wayne A. Ridsdale of 32650 NYS Route 3, Great Bend, will be Monday at noon in the chapel of TLC
Funeral Home, Inc. Calling hours will be at the funeral home Sunday from 5-7 p.m. Internment will be in the spring.
There will be a small gathering following the funeral service at the Great Bend Fire Department. Mr. Ridsdale died at the Samaritan Medical Center on March 2, 2022. He was 85.
He was born September 2, 1936 in Theresa, New York the son of Willis and Grace Robinson Ridsdale. He graduated from Theresa High School. He married Mary E. Fuller on August 15, 1959 at the Woolworth Memorial Methodist Church in Great Bend. Mrs. Ridsdale died November 27, 2011.
Mr. Ridsdale worked for MPS Roe in Limerick, was a bakery driver for Millbrook and worked on Norm and Lucile Honeywell farm in Theresa, NY. He also worked as a diesel mechanic at the Carthage School District bus garage until he retired.
He was an exempt member of the Great Bend Fire Dept. for 30 years including being Fire Chief from 1967-70, 1st assistant in 1982 and Vice President from 1978 - 1979. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his children Wanda deVitry (Camden, NY), Wade Ridsdale (Los Angeles, CA) Shawn Ridsdale (Great Bend), his four grandchildren Brianna Ridsdale (Orleans, NY) Viktor deVitry (Pennsylvania) Joseph deVitry (Pennsylvania), and Lillianna deVitry (Georgia), two great grandchildren Coralee Jobe (Orleans, NY), and Colton Jobe (Orleans, NY). Also surviving are his sister Donna Manning and two brothers Kenneth Ridsdale of Redwood, NY and Glen Ridsdale of Theresa, NY and several neices and nephews. Pre deceased are his parents, sister Loretta June Ridsdale, and a brother Carlton Ridsdale.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Great Bend Fire Department.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
