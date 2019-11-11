NORFOLK – A Celebration of Life for 68 year old Wayne B. LaShomb, a resident of 16 Gladding Road, Massena, will be held at the family home. Mr. LaShomb passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Wayne is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sally; his 3 daughters, Laurie LaShomb and Michelle Pennington, Winslow, AZ, Danielle Kent, Massena and Amanda Cota, Plattsburgh along with his 7 grandchildren, Britainy, Amelia, Lucas, Andy, Connor, Jackson and Phoebe. He is also survived by his 4 brothers, Norman and Sharon LaShomb, Roger and Dawn LaShomb, Bryan and Debbie LaShomb, all residing in Norfolk, and Jack and Gloria LaShomb, Amherst, NY. Wayne is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Born in Massena, NY on March 15, 1951 to the late James and Loretta Bush LaShomb, Wayne graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central and married Sally E. Malley on November 29, 1969. He worked as a Journeyman machinist for General Motors in Massena and Syracuse for 32 years before he retired in 2000. He was a proud member of the Raymondville Country Club. Wayne was also part of the Ski Patrol at Titus Mountain for many years until 2017. He truly enjoyed skiing with his family and the many children on the mountain. He also enjoyed cycling, playing golf, woodworking, and volunteered as an Assistant Coach for Girl’s Hockey. Memorial donations in Wayne’s memory can be made to the St. Jude’s Foundation or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Wayne B. LaShomb.
