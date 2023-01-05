Wayne D. Ostrander, age 82, life resident of Pulaski, passed away Friday, December 23rd at his family camp in Redfield with his daughter by his side. Wayne was born July 2, 1940, in Orwell, the son of Kenneth and Tressa Gurnsney Ostrander. He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1958 and served in the United States Air Force from 1959 until 1963. Wayne was employed by Niagara Mohawk for 10 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Teamsters Local -317 in Syracuse. He was also a member of the Robert Edwards American Legion Post -358 in Pulaski and the Sandy Pond Sportsman’s Club. Wayne was an avid softball player for many years.
Surviving are one son, Bo Scott (Jessica) Ostrander of Colorado, two daughters, Nikki (John) Westcott of Redfield and Lindsay Ostrander of California, one stepson, Jason Hennessey of California, four grandchildren-Christopher, Cazen, Cyrus, Dakota, a nephew, Casey (Mackenzie)Ostrander of Tennessee, and niece Cathy (Lynn) (Brian) Mihalko of California, great-nieces and nephews, and friends, Bob Grant and John Jocko. Wayne was predeceased by his brother, Michael Ostrander in 1987. Special thanks to Brianna Willis for her help in caring for our father the past few months.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring at a time to be announced. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski, NY 13142.
Donations in Wayne’s memory may be made to Pulaski Little League, 11 Lincoln Ave., Pulaski, NY 13142.
