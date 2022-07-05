Wayne F. Allen, 79, of Orangeburg passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Lexington Medical Center. He was born on December 7, 1942, in Watertown, N. Y. to the late Murray Allen and Irene Joyner Allen of Mannsville, N.Y. Mr. Allen was a United States Air Force Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 4. He was a career truck driver, retiring from Gulbrandsen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shiela Allen. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Beverly; daughter, Deborah Mulford of Panama City Beach, FL; grandson, Jeffrey Mulford; granddaughters, Aubrey Mulford, Camrey Mulford; sister, Alethea (Robert) Hargrove of Edenton, N.C.; a nephew; two nieces and an aunt, Marjorie Joyner. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 4 at P.O. Box 1511 Orangeburg, S.C. 29116 or to Bethel United Methodist Church at 4307 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, S.C. 29115.
Wayne F. Allen
December 7, 1942 - July 3, 2022
