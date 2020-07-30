Wayne G. Carlisle of Taylorsville, North Carolina and formerly of Brownville, NY passed away Tuesday, July 28th at the Catawba Valley Medical Center where he had been a patient since July 22, 2020. He was 88 years old.
He is survived by a son Donald W. Carlisle, Brownville; a daughter Cheryl A. Carlisle, Watertown; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.