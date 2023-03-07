Wayne “Moose” Mousaw, 82, of Fabius died unexpectedly on March 4, 2023. He was born in Canton, graduated from Canton High School and St. Lawrence University. While at St. Lawrence he was an All-American Division I hockey player. He received his Masters degree from SUNY Cortland. He was a professor of physical education at OCC for 37 years. He was also the owner of Moose Archery and Gun Shop in Fabius.
He was an avid hunter and sportsman. He enjoyed fast pitch softball, golf, and hockey. He especially enjoyed playing sports with his family.
He is survived by wife, Nancy; children, Wayne Jr. of California, David of Fayetteville, Michael (Karen) of North Syracuse and Rob (Kelly) of Pompey; daughters, Jessica (Christopher) Cuculick of Pittsford and Stephanie (Evan) Costaldo of South Carolina; grandchildren, Maddy, Mikey, Olivianne, Michaela, Nathaniel, Beau, Grace, James and Harry; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Katherine Mousaw and brothers, Bob and Jack both of Canton
Calling hours will be from 2:00 to 5:00 pm on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Newell-Fay Manlius Chapel, 8171 Cazenovia Rd., Manlius. The service will follow the calling hours.
For guest book, please visit: www.SCHEPPFAMILY.com
