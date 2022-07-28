Wayne Newton Dupree Jr., 65, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Irvine, KY on June 9th, 2022. Wayne lived his life always helping anybody he could, whether it be family, friends, or strangers. Born on April 8th, 1957, in Syracuse, NY he was the son of the late Wayne Dupree Sr and Carol Myers (Hess).
He had spent much of his life as a resident of Pulaski, NY, where he attended Pulaski Academy Schools and went on to become a Commercial Truck Driver. Wayne was well known for having a big heart and great sense of humor. He is survived by his beloved family, children, grandchildren, and special friends. At the request of Wayne, there will be no services but a celebration of life will be held. “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die”.
