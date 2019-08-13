Wayne Scanlon, (Skip) age 79, formerly of Childwold, NY passed away Thursday afternoon, August 8, 2019, after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. Visitations will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, 6:00pm through 8:00pm at Frary-Stuart Funeral Home, Tupper Lake, NY. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00am at Frary-Stuart Funeral Home with Deacon Gerald Savage officiating. Burial will take place at Gale Cemetery following the funeral service.
Wayne is survived by his four children, Ann Gregory and her husband, Ben, of Bernhards Bay, NY, Tammy Bisesi and her husband Russ of Central Square, NY, Scott Scanlon and his wife, Pam of Norfolk, NY, Brett Scanlon and his companion Sheila Sauve of Massena, NY, one sister, Sharon Duketteand her companion Danny Otts of Tupper Lake, NY. One brother Gary Smith and his wife Mary of Childwold, NY. Wayne is also survived by three grandchildren, Three step grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Besides his parents, Wayne is predeceased by his wife, Janice (Garrow) Scanlon.
Wayne started working at Newton Falls paper mill and went to Alcoa in 1977 as a mill wright retiring in 2002 after twenty five years of service.
Wayne was born July 2, 1940 in Tupper Lake, NY, the son of Wallace and Jean (McCuen) Scanlon. Wayne attended local schools and later married Janice Garrow on June 3, 1961. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as, four-wheeling and hunting and was a past member of the Hedgehog Hunting Club. He also enjoyed spending time laughing and visiting with his family and friends. Wayne spent his winters taking advantage of the warm Florida weather.
Donations may be made in Wayne’s memory to the Percfield volunteer fire department.
Online condolences can be made at www.stuartfortunekeoughfuneralhome.com.
