Canandaigua – Weldon W. Canough, age 83, passed away at home, on February 25, 2022. He will be missed by his wife of 41 years, Corinne (Miraldi) Canough and daughters, Meredith and Melissa Canough; and two nephews, Mark Domingos and Michael (Ginger) Domingos. He was predeceased by his sister, Colleen Domingos.
Weldon was born in Massena, NY and was the son of J. Walter and Erma (Casselman) Canough. He was a graduate of Massena High School, where he participated on the football, baseball and wrestling teams, all of which had undefeated seasons and won sectional championships during his tenure. Weldon was inducted into Massena High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame for all three sports. He earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Physical Education from Ithaca College, where he also wrestled and coached. Upon completion of his schooling, Weldon taught driver education and coached wrestling and football, first at Dansville High School then at Canandaigua Academy, where he also taught Physical Education. Weldon was well known for his strategic wins as a wrestling coach and in 2003, he was inducted into the Section V Wrestling Hall of Fame. For more than 50 years, Weldon also operated a successful roofing business.
His funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, March 16, at 10 am, at St. Mary’s Church, 95 N. Main St., Canandaigua. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canandaigua. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Benedict Parish for St. Mary’s Church, 95 N. Main St., Canandaigua or The Spot, P.O. Box 563, Canandaigua, NY 14424 (payable to FLACE/The Spot). Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
