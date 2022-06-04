Please join us for a memorial grave site service to celebrate the life of Wendell E. Laidlaw. We will gather together on June 8th at 1:00 PM at the New Oxbow Cemetery, Oxbow, N.Y., to remember our Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Friend who will be greatly missed. Please bring your fondest memories of Wendell to share with family and friends.
Wendell, a longtime resident of Oxbow, passed away on Feb. 25, 2022, in Florida. He enjoyed stock car racing, hunting, fishing, and boating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.