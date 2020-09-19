ANTWERP - Wendell L. Canfield, 80, of Pulpit Rock Rd., passed away, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at home while under the care of his family.
Born on March 10, 1940 in Woods Mills, NY, the only child of Raymond and Verna Arnold Canfield. He attended schools in Antwerp, Oxbow and Hermon.
Wendell married Sharon A. Reynolds June 24, 1961 at the First United Methodist Church in Gouverneur, NY.
He was a mechanic and worked for Hershey Motors, Harrisville, NY, Ken Brown & Sons, Theresa, NY. For a time, he and Jim Cole operated Canfield’s Garage, repairing farm and heavy equipment. He also had a farm on the Pulpit Rock Rd., for many years and worked for the Town of Antwerp for 17 years.
Wendell was a member of the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum and enjoyed Model A’s, John Deere’s and smoking his pipe.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Sharon; five children, Charee Hull and husband, James, Antwerp, NY, Wendell “Kenny” Canfield and wife, Pam, Rhinelander, WI, Scott Canfield and wife, Amy, Antwerp, NY, Margery A. Canfield, Gouverneur, NY and a foster child, Myra J. Come, Adams Center, NY; nine grandchildren, Lisa Cook, Michael Cook, Trisha Cook, Paige Tanner, Craig Canfield, Kevin Canfield, Tom Hull, Rachael Eassa, and Brandon Sinclair.
Graveside services will be 2 pm, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Oxbow Cemetery with Pastor Ron Sinclair, officiating. Following services, family and friends will gather at the family home on Pulpit Rock Rd.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
