POTSDAM – Wesley Albert Buffham, 87, a longtime resident of County Route 35, Ebens Corners, passed away late Sunday evening, November 29, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Wesley was born March 10, 1933 in Madrid, the son of the late Glen and Hazel (Barkley) Buffham. He attended schools in Madrid. On October 16, 1954, he married Martha J. Compeau of Ogdensburg at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Robert Giroux, officiating.
Wesley had a great love for farming, operating his hobby farm for many years. He also was a heavy equipment operator for New York State Department of Transportation for over 30 years. Wesley was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Potsdam and member of the Sons of the AMVETS in Potsdam. He loved a good auction and card game, dancing, and time with his family and friends – especially his morning coffee club at McDonald’s.
Wesley is survived by his wife 66 years, Martha; their family, Bonnie Buffham of Massena and her sons, Michael and Amie Buffham of Potsdam and Mark Buffham of Massena; Joseph and Bobbie Buffham of Massena and their children, Bobbie Jo and Todd Manning of Massena and Jeremy and Niki Buffham of Louisville; Dawn Buffham and JoEllen Bero of Massena; Laurie Clemens and Luanne Tucker of Raymondville; and Cathy and Bruce Walker of Ogdensburg and their children, Jeff and Erica Walker; his great grandchildren, Jonathan, Brandon, Breanna, Jordan, Felicia, Patrick, Noah, Aiden, and Bryce; and his great grandchildren, Owen, Nova, and Jaxtn.
He is also survived by his sister, Betty Jean Mitchell of Rochester; step sister, Linda St. Louis of Irondequoit; his brother James and Nancy Buffham of Madrid; and step brother, Joseph St. Louis of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant daughter, Debbie; his brothers, Leland and Clifford Buffham.
Friends may call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam on Tuesday, December 8 from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM. A graveside service will follow in Madrid Cemetery at 2:30 PM with Msgr. Robert Aucoin, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Potsdam Rescue Squad or a charity of one’s choice.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
