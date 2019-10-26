Wesley G. Baker, 56, formerly of Watertown, passed away October 24, 2019 at his home in Lake Wood, CO, where he has resided for the past twenty years.
Born on February 27, 1963 in Watertown, the son of Eri H. and Audrey M. Barkley Baker, he graduated from Watertown High School. He went on to attend Oswego State University for three years and SUNY Potsdam for a year.
Wesley worked at Price Chopper for many years in the produce department, was a caseworker for Blue Cross Blue Shield, and he and a friend Arland ran a bed and breakfast for a short time in Wyoming.
He enjoyed collecting Coca Cola memorabilia and selling it on EBay.
Among his survivors are his beloved mother, Audrey M. Baker, a sister, Carol J. Baker, and a brother Jay S. Baker, all of Watertown, a brother and sister in law, Robert E. and Donna Baker, Potsdam, a nephew, Joshua Baker, two nieces, Sarah and Katherine Baker, as well as his good friend, Kevin Baird, CO.
Besides his father, a sister, Margaret H. Baker passed away before him.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in N. Watertown Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
