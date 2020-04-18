CAPE VINCENT, NY- Wesley “Wes” A. Bourcy, 70, a lifelong resident of Cape Vincent, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at SUNY Upstate Hospital, Syracuse, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent, NY.
Wes was born on December 29, 1949 in Cape Vincent, NY son of Charles and Laura Stacey-Bourcy. He attended Cape Vincent Central School and went on to run the family dairy farm which was established in 1951. In 2015 he then founded a business with his son in law Keith, Hill High Excavation.
Wesley had three daughters with his first wife, Nancy Knapp, which ended in divorce. Wesley later married Donna (Kinney).
Wes was a member of the Cape Vincent Milk Coop and later Agri-Mark. He will be remembered for his love of dairy farming and John Deere equipment. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking in his garage. He made cradles for his grandchildren, along with doll cradles, benches, toy chests, etc. for friends and neighbors.
Along with his wife, Donna, Wes is survived by his three daughters; Kristine(Adam) Knapp, Jennifer (Lyle) Wood and Tracy (Keith) Aubertine, all residing in Clayton, NY, grandchildren Morgan and Grace Knapp, Hannah and Harrison Wood, and Tyler Aubertine, a sister Sally (Bob) Smith, Adams NY. Two step daughters, Jessica (Kenneth) Norris, Georgia and Olivia (Wayne) Moran, Missouri; Four step grandchildren Caitlyn and Tiffany Norris, Tony and Wayne Andrew Moran.
Wes is predeceased by his parents, a sister Nancy Backus, and a grandson, Henry Wood.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be sent to Upstate Golisona Children’s Hospital in memory of his grandson, Henry Wood who lost his battle to leukemia in 2010. They can be mailed to The Upstate Foundation, Inc. 750 E. Adams St. CAB326 Syracuse, NY 13210 or online at upstatefoundation.orgin. Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.