LOWVILLE – Wilbur E. Moser, age 87, of Brookside Senior Living Community, Lowville, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021.
Wilbur was born at home on the Ridge Road, Castorland, NY on June 4, 1934, son of the late John R. and Katie Leis Moser. He attended Castorland country school from grade 1 thru grade 8 and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1952. In 1955 he served in 1-W service in Denver, CO until 1957. He returned to Castorland and worked for his uncle, Jake Moser, at “Moser Feed” Supply Feed Mill, New Bremen until 1962. He then worked in Castorland for Merz Bros. Feed Mill along with operating the family farm, Ridge Road, Castorland. In 1968 he left the feed mill and started driving school bus for Lowville Academy along with farming. The farm was sold to a neighbor in 1992. Upon selling the farm, Wilbur, along with his wife, moved to their new home, Route 410, Castorland. He then worked in the maintenance department at Lowville Academy. He retired from Lowville Academy in 1995 after 27 years of service. In 2017 they sold their home in Castorland and moved to Brookside Senior Living Community where they resided until his death.
Wilbur is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Sharon Lyndaker, whom he married August 15, 1959. He is also survived by two sons and daughters-in-law; Craig W. and (Sue), Nesconset, Long Island, and Alan J. and (Nancy Jo), Austin, Texas, and one daughter, Leanne K., Lowville; four grandchildren, Jason Moser and Justin Moser, Nesconset, Long Island, and Kyle Moser and Meghan, Arlington, VA and Katrina Moser, Seattle, Washington. Also surviving are one brother Robert (Bettie) Moser, Severna Park, MD; and two sisters, Betty Lehman and Ruth Widrick, Brookside Senior Living Community, Lowville, and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Nelson, and two sisters, Eleanor Moser and Nelda Steria.
Wilbur was a member of First Mennonite Church, New Bremen where calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Burial will be on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in First Mennonite Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 23 at 11:00 a.m. at First Mennonite Church with Ed Steckly, Pastor, officiating. Funeral arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Rd., Lowville.
After retirement, Wilbur enjoyed golfing, and especially playing in the Senior League at Cedars Golf Course. He also enjoyed family and friends gatherings where cards and games would be played, and was most happy when surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He spent many hours enjoying the campaign trail, dinners and parades for Leanne’s elections.
A special thank you for all the wonderful personal care givers, public health and hospice workers who provided Wilbur with loving excellent care so he could remain in his home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367; or to Mennonite Disaster Service, and mail to First Mennonite Church, 8383, State Route 812, Lowville, NY 13367.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
