LOWVILLE - Wilburn M. Roggie passed away November 22, 2020 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility. He was born April 12, 1926 at his home in Croghan, the son of the late Menno and Leah (Moshier) Roggie Wilburn attended a one room school house and later Beaver River Central School. He was employed at the JP Lewis Paper Mill, later Boise Cascade, as a mill worker (head Beater man for 22 years) retiring in 1988 after 39 years of service.
Wilburn was married, for 71 years, to Elveira (Lehman) Roggie. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children Dolores (John) Gingerich of Wolcott NY, Calvin (Donna) Roggie of Lancaster PA, and Joyce (Lowell) Gingerich of Lowville, eleven grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his twin brother Wilford and a grandson.
Wilburn attended Croghan Mennonite Church as an infant and later was baptized as a member upon his confession of faith in Jesus, his Lord and Savior. He held numerous church responsibilities over the years.
Wilburn will be remembered, with love, for his conscientious hard work and his dedication to provide and care for his family. He enjoyed time with family, playing games (Rook, Checkers and Chinese Checkers), reading, making wooden lawn ornaments, watching ball games, watching Bob Barker and the Price is Right, and relaxing in his favorite chair on the front porch of his home on Convent St. in Croghan.
The family expresses gratitude for the professional and caring staff of Brookside Senior Living and Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.
Funeral arrangements by Sundquist Funeral Home, Lowville. Private graveside services will be held at the Croghan Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Croghan Mennonite Cemetery Fund, Kirschnerville Rd, Croghan NY. On- Line Condolences: www.sundquistfh.com
