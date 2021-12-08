Malone: Wilfred J. Sochia passed away (Sunday December 5, 2021) at the Alice Hyde Medical Center. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
A time of visitation will be held Saturday (Dec. 11th) from 2:00-2:45 at the funeral home. Funeral Service will commence at 3p.m. Burial will take place in the spring with military honors.
Wilfred was born March 4, 1925, in St. Regis Falls the son of Edson and Hattie Sochia. He served in the US Army from 1943-1946 in the Pacific. He was honorably discharged on January 2, 1946. He owned and operated W.J. Plumbing and Heating for 30 years. Wilfred served as the first Fire Chief of the Lawrenceville Fire Department. For many years he was a member of the Lawrenceville Baptist Church.
Wilfred is survived by his 4 children. Gary (Sharon Remington) Sochia, of Mitchell IN, Sherry Jo (Robert) Blum of Parishville, Vickie (Jeff) Belviy of Salem, IN, Tommy (Nadine Butler) Sochia of St. Regis Falls. His 14 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 4 great, great, grandchildren. Wilfred was -10 of 17 children. 5 of them survive him. Eli Robert, Eldora Tharrett, Timmy, Adele Parker and Mary Witherell.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Wilfred’s honor to the Lawrenceville Fire Department.
Condolences may be shared at http://www.flintfuneralhomeny.com
