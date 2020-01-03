Massena: Wilfred “Willie” J. Sauve, age 94, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 at Massena Hospital. Friends and family may be received on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:00 pm until the time of service at 4:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Interment will be held in the spring at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville. Willie was born on April 24, 1925 in Glen Walter, Ontario, the son of John and Marie (Roy) Sauve. Wilfred attended school in Canada, Hogansburg and Helena. He married Mildred Bandy on April 24, 1948. She predeceased him in 1983. In Willies younger years he helped out on his family’s farm in Louisville. He joined the Navy and served during WWII in the Pacific Arena aboard the USS Coral Sea. Willie started at Smith Meat Market as a meat cutter and later went to A & P and lastly worked at P & C and retired after 42 years of service. He was a member of Everton Hunting Club as well as the Massena VFW. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors, and liked to bird watch. He took great pride in taking care of his home, lawn and garden. Wilfred is survived by a sister, Alda Shoen of Canton; his niece, Carol Carney and companion Frank Burns of Massena; a great nephew, John and wife Sally Sauve of Massena; a special friend, Rita Leggue as well as many nieces and nephews, along with great niece and great nephews; life time companions children, Kathy and husband George Michael, Judy and husband Ronald Markell, Pam Prairie and husband William Premo. He was predeceased by his wife, Mildred; two children in infancy; his life time companion Stella Prairie; four brothers, Paul, Ernest, Joseph and Jack Sauve, and three sisters, Delia Salton, Annette Rowledge and Bertha (Hotte) Gurrola. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice in Willie’s memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
