Austin, Texas. After a life of service to others, Wilhelmina (Willie) D. Gilligan has passed from this earth at home February 24 of this year, a victim of Alzheimer’s disease. Born In Albany on October 24, 1935, Wilhelmina Cooper Dutton was raised in rural Middleburg, New York. She was the daughter of the late Charles Cooper Dutton and Wilhelmina Catherine (Willsey) Dutton. She was educated in the local schools and then followed in her mother’s footsteps to Russell Sage College in Troy, New York where she received her BA. Then on to Columbia University in New York City where she earned a Master’s degree in Library Science.
Her first employment was in Watertown at the North Country Library System at its original location on Arsenal Street, where she was Children’s Librarian. It was there that she met her future husband, Jerry Gilligan. He was so smitten by her good looks and effervescent personality that he pursued her to her next job in Schenectady, New York. Willie agreed to marry the then Lt. Gilligan and accompanied him as he performed his military service in West Germany.
Returning to the U.S., she and Jerry settled in Poughkeepsie, New York, where she obtained a position as librarian at Dutchess Community College. It was in Poughkeepsie that Willie gave birth to her only child, a son, Jim. This motivated her to complete the additional education to become a school librarian so that she would have a schedule similar to that of her son. It was also in Poughkeepsie that she and Jerry took up Square Dancing.
She and Jerry relocated to Austin, Texas after her retirement, where she volunteered at the library of a nearby elementary school and was active in many local organizations, several Bridge groups and continued Square Dance activities with local clubs.
Willie was a wonderful person, caring and loving, a steadfast and generous friend, polite and courteous to the very end. Even Alzheimer’s could not alter that. She loved her family, books, reading and playing bridge. She loved dogs, especially Pekingese, and kept at least one for most of her life.
Her laughter and cheerful personality will be missed by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Joan D. Holloway. Surviving her are her husband of 56 years, Gerald M. Gilligan, her son James D. Gilligan of Plano, Texas, her sister Alace D. Humphreville of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, brothers-in-law Francis “Bud” Gilligan and James A. Humphreville, sister-in-law Nancy G. Anderson, nephews, great – nieces, and friends in all corners of the country.
There are no immediate plans for a memorial service. If you wish to honor her memory, a contribution to any animal charity, especially a local shelter or a local Food Bank would be what she would like.
