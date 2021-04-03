Gouverneur - Willard D. “Bill” Weaver, 93, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
A private graveside service for Bill and his late wife Margaret will be held at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Richville with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Willard was born in Richville on August 22, 1927, the son of Roy and Nina (Cameron) Weaver.
He graduated from Philadelphia High School and married Margaret Fuller on June 1, 1951 at Gouverneur Methodist Church parsonage with Rev. Wood officiating.
Bill worked for several contractors as a construction superintendent, retiring from Northland Associates in Syracuse.
He was a member of the Gouverneur Elks Lodge and Richville Masonic Lodge. Bill enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his ole friend Heidi, his golden retriever.
Bill is survived by his children Landon and Holly Weaver, Bradley Weaver and Linda Shatraw, his grandchildren Angela and Jason Ferrick, Emily and Thomas Storrin, Sheena and Patrick Hanratty, Joshua and Taylor Weaver, his great grandchildren Christian Gillan, Vincenza Gillan, Hunter Storrin, Landon Storrin, Thomas Storrin, Kurtis Brown, Anthony Hanratty, Grace Hanratty, Owen Hanratty, Khloe Weaver, and Kamden Weaver, a great, great grandson Jaylen Burton, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Margaret, an infant son John, infant daughter Catherine, his great grandson Jake Ferrick, his four sisters Sadie Bartholomew, Lisa Bush, Audrey Fuller, and Donna Hatch.
Memorial donations to honor Bill are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
