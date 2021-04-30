BRASHER FALLS – William (Bill) C. Osoway, 64, of St. Highway 420, Brasher Falls, unexpectedly passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He was a self-employed contractor for many years. Born August 22, 1956 to the late Michael T. and Audrey J. Clark Osoway, he married April Huddleston in May of 1976. Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, April; a daughter, Carey Osoway, Missouri; William and Natasha Osoway, Norfolk; his four beloved grandchildren, Sloan and Max Schwinke and Logan and Nathan Osoway. Bill is also survived by his brothers Ken Osoway, Norwood; Tim Osoway, Chase Mills; Larry and Richard Osoway, both of Madrid; his sisters, Mildred White, Norfolk; Patsy and Larry Baxter, Massena and Helen and Richard Pellett, Canandaigua. He was pre-deceased by his parents and two brothers, Michael and Joe Osoway. In his free time, Bill enjoyed fishing and was always puttering around, working on something. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of William (Bill) C. Osoway.
