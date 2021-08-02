William Middlestate, Sr.
MIDDLESTATE - Harrisville graveside services for William (Bill) Gene Middlestate, Sr., 75, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021, three days before his 76th birthday, will be held at 2pm on Saturday, August 07, 2021 with Military Honors in South Edward Cemetery, County Rt. 23, Town of Edwards, N.Y. with Mr. Phil Hathway officiating. A Luncheon will be at the (Old School house) South Edwards Community Center.
Ode to a Sunflower “I planted you when you were just a little seed and from the ground you did proceed. You grew and grew the whole summer through. You stood straight and tall 15 feet in all. I watered you and gave you Miracle-Gro to help you stand stout and true. Then after putting on a summer show you bowed your head, Took a bow, it has been quite a show. Now the fall is here, you stand bowed and humbled, but you are still tall and green to me. Hang not your head in shame for the next year you’ll rise again. I promise to plant another seed so once more you’ll be tall and green”
