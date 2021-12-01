Lafargeville, NY – William (Bill) H. Gordon, loving husband, father, grandfather, passed into the presence of his Lord on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, after a 17 month battle with cancer.
Bill was born on January 12, 1953 in Trenton, NJ. Son of the late John L, and Florence Gordon. He was employed as a fisheries biologist with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for 35 years.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman and took every opportunity to spend time in God’s creation with his family; fishing, hunting, trapping, and gardening.
He is survived by his wife Lynne (Finney) Gordon of 44 years. His children, David Gordon and his wife, Jennifer, their children AnnaBelle and MiKayla. Aaron Gordon and his wife, Angela, their children Jacob and Connor.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Saturday December 4th at 2 pm, New Hope Baptist Church, 19983 NYS Rt. 3, Watertown, NY 13601.
Donations may be made in Bill’s honor to:
Care Net of Northern New York https://carenetnny.com/
Child Evangelism Fellowship: checks can be sent to CEF Watertown Tri-county, 10591 State Boat Landing Rd. Adams NY 13605
