Lowville\Turin- William {Bill} Jackson, 83, lovingly known as Sonny, passed away on July 5, 2019 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, Lowville surrounded by his family.
He was born in Greig, N.Y. on March 29, 1936 a son of William Andrew and Helen Irene Brown Jackson. He grew up in Turin and graduated from Port Leyden High School in the Class of 1954. Sonny entered the Army after graduating and served in the 505th Missile Battalion. He was honorably discharged in 1956. From 1956-57 he was a telegrapher for the Rail Road System. In 1957 he gained employment with Georgia Pacific Paper Mill in Lyons Falls, retiring as a supervisor in 1990. He married Patricia Hoffman on June 25, 1960 at St. Martins Catholic Church, Port Leyden. The couple settled in Turin where they raised their family. Sonny was a rural mail carrier for the Turin Post office and a custodian for South Lewis Central School for several years. He also sharpened blades, a business he greatly enjoyed. Sonny also enjoyed downhill skiing, bowling, golf and playing cards.
Surviving are his loving wife Patricia; three daughters and two sons in law, Kathleen Jackson, of Culpeper VA. , Theresa and William Croneiser, Turin and Lori and Robert Hastwell, Boonville; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Beverly J. Smith in 2017.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 3 pm at Mills Funeral Home, 301 Post St. Boonville with Rev. Lawrence Marullo officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church, Constableville, N.Y. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com
