GOUVERNEUR – William “Bill” Leo Bodah, age 73, of Gouverneur, passed away on August 10, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. His funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur. At his request, there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
William “Bill” Leo Bodah
