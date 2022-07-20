William “Bill” Leslie Munson died peacefully surrounded by his loving family following a long illness on July 16, 2022, his 56th wedding anniversary. He was born in Chicago, Illinois April 28,1941 to David Curtiss Munson Sr. and Leona Ruth (Anderson) Munson and spent his childhood in Antwerp, New York. He was a student of the first graduating class at Indian River Central High School, Philadelphia, NY, in 1959. He attended the University of Maryland and graduated cum laude from the College of Insurance, now within the St. John’s University system.
Bill took great pride in that his entire professional career, beginning in 1962, was in the domestic and international insurance industry. He was an executive at AIG, Home Insurance Companies, and Toa Reinsurance Company of America. He was a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and served on the Board of Trustees at the College of Insurance.
Bill valued the importance of philanthropy and was very involved in the community. Bill was a long standing member of Grace United Methodist Church in Wyckoff, NJ, serving on numerous boards, was elected to the Wyckoff Board of Education, served on the Board of Visitors at Drew University, Madison, NJ, and volunteered at Operation Link Up, Paterson, NJ.
Bill enjoyed fishing, especially in the 1000 Islands, where his family had lived for a short period on Wellesley Island, NY during his early childhood. His Koi pond at home brought him much enjoyment as he was able to share it with his Grandchildren, who credit their own love of fishing to him. In addition to being a voracious newspaper reader and avid traveler, Bill’s most important passion was being “Papa” and watching his Grandchildren’s achievements in academics, music and sports. He will always be remembered for his warm smile, boisterous laugh, and appreciation for a good pun or prank.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years Marian Lee Blanton Munson; his devoted daughters: Katherine Munson Ungar (Mark Todt Ungar, much loved son-in-law) of Franklin, TN; Sandra Lee Munson, of Fairport, NY; cherished grandchildren Matthew, Kolina, Lukas, Kendell, Rebecca and Benjamin; as well as Deborah Munson Ealer (Jeffrey P. Ealer) of Devon, PA, and children Christin, Jennifer, Andrew and Luke; loving brother David Curtiss Munson (Meja), of Villa Hills, KY; and adored sister Leona Munson Childs, of Park Ridge, IL. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family in Texas, and dear friends.
Bill is predeceased by loving parents David Curtiss Munson Sr. and Leona Ruth (Anderson) Munson; brother-in-law Warren C. Childs Jr; nephew Warren C. Childs III; beloved mother-in-law, Rebecca Elizabeth Hall Blanton; brother-in-law Retired Colonel Harvey B. Blanton Jr. and his wife Elizabeth S. Blanton.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8 PM at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. A private interment service will be held prior to a Celebration of Life service at Grace United Methodist Church, 555 Russell Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ on Friday at 12:30PM, officiated by Pastor Wayne Plumstead.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed in Bill’s name to the Crosby Public Library, P.O Box 120, Antwerp, NY 13608 or Christian Health (CH), 301 Sicomac Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 (please direct donations to the Memory/Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care Facility at CH).
