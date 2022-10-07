William “Bill” May, 94, of Pickens, SC passed away on September 17, 2022 at the age of 94. Bill was born on 2/29/1928 in Redwood, NY.
Survivors include his wife of the home, Joyce May, a sister, Margaret Russell, two children; Douglas W. May, and Dwayne M. May (Linda), other survivors include four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Bill served in the US Air Force as a CHIEF MASTER SERGEANT with a career in radar. After his retirement he enjoyed traveling extensively. A long-time resident of Florida; shortly after retirement he moved to South Carolina. He enjoyed his dogs, and puttering and taking care of things in his later years. Bill was of the Methodist Faith. NO service arrangements at this time – Interment planned at Plessis Cemetery at a future date.
