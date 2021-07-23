William (Billy or Willy) Louis Stephenson, Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep on June 13, 2021, at his home in Orlando, Florida. He was 67 years old. The son of the late William Louis Stephenson and Doris Loughlin Stephenson, he was born July 1, 1953, at Potsdam Hospital. He attended Norfolk school through fifth grade and then moved to Massena where he graduated from Massena Central High School. During his time at MCHS he was active in wrestling, soccer and swimming and worked as a lifeguard and taught Lifesaving and Water Safety Instructor classes.
In 1975 he graduated from SUNY Potsdam Cum Laude with a degree in Mathematics and Education, and for a time he taught at Norwood Norfolk High School and later in Colorado. During a long and varied career, he managed restaurants, was a letter carrier for the post office, worked for the IRS and in insurance and transportation. He also lived for a time in Texas and California and made friends wherever he went.
William was predeceased by his parents, and an older brother, Patrick. He is survived by his brother Robert W. Stephenson (Betty Nightengale) of Massena, and Sister, Kay E. Stephenson (Mark Gilliland) of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by three nieces (Coleen, Cindy and Wendy), a grandniece, and two grandnephews. A fourth niece, Robin Stephenson predeceased him as well.
The family will hold a private burial service. No public service is planned at this time.
