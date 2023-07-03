William C. “Bill” Burns, 87, of 3 Church St., Philadelphia, passed away on Friday afternoon, June 30,2023 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Bill was born August 9,1935 in the Town of Theresa, the son of the late Fred and Freida (Tibbles) Burns. He attended schools in Lafargeville and Hammond. He served in the Army during the Korean War from October of 1954 to October of 1957. He married the Lois M. Rogers on September 16,1961 at the Rossie Presbyterian Church. Bill was a roofer by trade through Roofers Local -195 since January 24, 1966, working for various companies and eventually retired from Diamond Roofing of Mattydale. Bill was a member of the Philadelphia American Legion, an exempt member of the Philadelphia Fire Department, and was a very active member of the Philadelphia United Methodist Church where you could find him volunteering at all of the church dinners and events. He loved hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR, the New York Yankees, and spending time with the family and his grandkids. Bill and Lois loved round and square dancing with their close circle of friends. They especially enjoyed dancing, traveling and vacationing with their special friends the late, Art and Doris Haggerty for over 40 yrs. He is survived by his wife: Lois M. of Philadelphia NY, one daughter and her husband: Pamela (Scott) Desormo of Watertown, two sons: Allan Burns of Valdosta, GA and Christopher Burns and his companion, Moreen Murphy of Philadelphia, an adopted sister-in-law, Holly Cobb of Carthage, 7 Grandchildren, Brent, Jacob and Haylee Desormo, Heather (Burns) Dixon, Tyler Burns, Josh Cobb and Autumn (Cobb) Taylor, 6 Great Grandchildren, a sister: Martha Bartlett of Redwood and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his daughter-in-law Laura Burns, his siblings, Charles, Donald, Douglas and Rick Burns, Edna Martin, Julia Stevenson, Mayfred Vann and Frances Finley, an infant brother Warren Burns and his best bud, Raymond “Corky” Cobb III. The family would like to thank the workers and residents at the Carthage Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the special care they took of him during his stay. They all could see what a special man he was. Thank you for the compassion you showed the family in this difficult time. His family is planning a service Sunday August 6th at 12:30 at the Philadelphia Methodist Church followed by a Celebration of Life at the Philadelphia American Legion. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Philadelphia United Methodist Church, Philadelphia Fire Department or Philadelphia American Legion in his memory
