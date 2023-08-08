William C. Brooks, Jr., age 61, of Freehold, died Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Pines in Catskill. William was born July 8, 1962 in Catskill, the son of the late William and Bonita (Carangelo) Brooks Sr. William was a graduate of Catskill Central Schools. He served in the United States Army National Guard. William was an employee of the Catskill Game Farm for many years prior to his retirement. William is survived by his wife, Linda (Benson) Brooks of Freehold; a brother, Michael Bauman of New Jersey; and an extended family of brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. As per his wishes there will be no services.
William C. Brooks, Jr.
July 8, 1962 - August 8, 2023
