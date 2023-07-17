William C. Darmody, 93, of Syracuse died peacfully at home surrounded by family on July 13 after an incredibly happy life. He was born in Chateaugay, NY, the youngest child of six to Michael and Mary Darmody who he remembered as always loving him and his siblings deeply. He graduated from Chateaugay High School in 1948 and immediately entered the Navy to serve in the Korean War from 1948-1952 on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific Ocean. Following his Naval service, he attended Canisius College and went on to graduate from Gowanda State Hospital in 1956 with his RN degree. During this time, he married his wife, Lois, and started a family. Bill worked as an RN at the Buffalo State Hospital until 1960 when he graduated from the University of Buffalo with his BSN and commissioned as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Air Force assigned to Eglin AFB in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. In 1962, he took the opportunity to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, which took him and his family to San Antonio, TX. They enjoyed active-duty military service in TX and then in Kansas at Forbes AF Base until 1965 when Bill transferred to the Air Force Reserves and relocated to Ticonderoga, NY to work as a CRNA at Moses-Ludington Hospital. In 1971, he made his last career move to Lowville, NY and was employed at Lewis County General Hospital as a CRNA until he retired in 1995. Bill was well-known around Lewis County for his loving, expert care as a CRNA. He had a reputation for being patient, kind and skilled at delivering anesthesia and comforting those in need – both young and old. Bill retired as a Colonel from the Air Force Reserve in 1990 after 34 years of service. Bill was an active member of the Lions Club in Lowville as well as the Knights of Columbus as a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. In 2002, Bill and Lois relocated to Syracuse, NY. Once there, Bill could always be counted on to drive a grandchild to a game or practice or school, to babysit, to walk a dog, or pick up someone’s car at the airport. He loved conversation and spending time with his children and grandchildren. His laugh lit up the room. His kindness and generosity were unparalleled, and he will be missed profoundly. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 68 years, Lois W. Darmody, his six children Kate (David) Hitchcock, David (Lori) Darmody, Diann (Don) Ferris, Michael (Sandi) Darmody, Julie (Paul) Darmody-Latham, and Kerry (Martin) Darmody-Zubrzycki. His fifteen Grandchildren Steven (Lisa) Hitchcock, Alicia (Matt) Bielik, Ashley (Joe) Greco, Jaimee (Trevor) Tormey, Courtney (Drew) Luther, Nolan (Kristen) Ferris, Lauren Ferris, Leandrew Cosentino, Devin Darmody, Ragan, Trey and Sean Darmody-Latham, Gavin, Zane and Vivian Zubrzycki. His ten Great Grandchildren Tyler and Cara Hitchcock, Samantha and Ava Bielik, Luca and Lena Greco, Tucker and Jace Tormey, Carter and Cameron Luther. Bill was predeceased by his infant son, Billy, infant grandson, William, brothers Leo, Jim and Harold, and his sisters Irene and Rita. Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 18 from 4pm-7pm at St. Charles Church 417 S Orchard Rd, Syracuse, NY. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, July 19 at 10 am also at St. Charles followed by full military burial in Veteran’s cemetery on Howlett Hill Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Honor Flight Syracuse to help other Veterans have the experience Bill enjoyed on his mission with them. https://honorflightsyracuse.org/donations/
William C. Darmody
July 13, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
