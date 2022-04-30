William C. Ose, Sr., commonly known as Bill and preferably called the Colonel, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 21 at his residence in Adams, New York.
Bill was born on January 25, 1939 in Huntington, Long Island, New York, the son of Alfred Ose Sr., and Mary Beck Ose. He attended Bentley School of Business where he studied to become an Accountant and started his adulthood in Boston, MA. In 1963 he entered the United States Army where he proudly made his career serving our great nation. After nearly thirty years of service, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Hence, where his widely used nickname, “Colonel” was started. During his time at Fort Drum, he was very proud of his duty as Protocol Officer. After retiring he started his real estate operation, with the mentorship of Tony Root. Colonel Realty as he named it, was very active throughout the 1990’s and early 2000’s.
On September 13 of 1970 he married the true love of his life, Janet Kaercher. Together he and Janet lived across the state before residing and raising their family in Adams Center and Adams, New York. Janet left us too early in life, passing on February 25, 2003, a void that Bill still felt upon his passing.
He later remarried Jill Cunningham on October 21, 2006. Jill passed on February 9, 2018.
The Colonel was a true American Patriot. He loved his country. Bill was a devoted Catholic and an extremely active member of the Knights of Columbus. Not only was he active in many leadership roles in his local K of C Council, he served the state level in the capacity of State Warden. Bill was the founder of an annual bus pilgrimage, traveling to the Saint Anne’s Shrine in Isle La Motte, VT, since 1994, of which he organized each year including 2021. Bill was also a member of the Adams American Legion.
Bill loved sports. Particularly, a good horse race. Bill was a New York Giants fan and a Syracuse Basketball follower. He loved a scratch off ticket and a win four, he always had a hunch, or so he thought!
The Colonel’s true love in life aside from his wife Janet, was his family. He leaves behind his son, William C. Ose, Jr., (Mary) and daughter, Amy M. Ose (David). His grandchildren, J.W. Allen (Tatum), Jake Allen (Tyler), Dominick Sprague, Marris Ose, and Harrison Ose. Tatum’s daughters Jaelyn and Olivia. His beloved siblings, George Ose and Elizabeth “Betty” Ose. His ex son-in law of whom he greatly cherished, Mike Allen. Bill is also survived by 16 nephews and 6 nieces, all of whom were loved and cared for by him.
Bill was also predeceased by his parents, Mary Beck Ose and Alfred Thomas Ose, Sr. along with five of his seven siblings: Carolyn (Ose) Duffy, Joseph Ose, Alfred T. Ose Jr., Robert Ose, Lorraine (Ose) Banning.
Bill leaves behind many special friends. Three in particular who he spoke with daily and all of who helped Bill: Jim Misczuk, Rose Morgan, and Gene “Homer” Kardelis.
It would be dismissed to not thank the great care from Molly at Dr. Williams’ office and Molly’s staff over the years. The help from John Besse and the Fort Drum pharmacy. The family is very grateful for the help and care that Tatum provided to Bill over the last two years, she was extraordinary.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7pm at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home in Belleville on Thursday May 5, 2022. The funeral service will be held on Friday May 6, 2022, at 11:00am at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, with the burial immediately following at the St. Cecila’s cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bill’s honor to the following:
St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, 17 Grove Street Adams, New York 13605 or the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, P.O. BOX 126 Adams, New York 13605.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
