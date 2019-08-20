Richville - William D. “Bill” Reynolds, 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at United Helpers Maplewood in Canton.
There will be no funeral services and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
William was born on November 14, 1919, the son of William and Bernice (Williams) Reynolds.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1938 and married M. Jean Anderson in 1944.
Bill owned and operated a dairy farm and Reynolds Stables in Richville. He enjoyed his horses, winning many heavy weight championships, and was especially proud of his team that took first place in New York State in 1977.
Bill is survived by his children Roxanne Reynolds of Austin, TX, Gary Reynolds of Richville, Brad and Sheila Reynolds of Antwerp, Amy and Richard Gladle of Cape Vincent, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Elaine Gruneisen of Gouverneur, Jean Reynolds of Fowler, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, a brother Welby Reynolds and a sister Margaret Clark.
Memorial donations in Bill’s memory are encouraged to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or Richville Vol. Fire Department, PO Box 51, Richville, NY 13681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.