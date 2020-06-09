Brasher Falls – William D. Demo, 83, passed away unexpectedly, after a sudden illness on Sunday June 7, 2020 at CVPH in Plattsburgh. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Due to current health concerns and in keeping with state restricted regulations, the immediate family will honor Bill’s life privately. Please take a moment to connect with Bill’s family through the “Tribute Wall” section of his obituary on our website. Those wishing to honor Bill’s memory, please consider a donation to the William D. Demo Family Endowed Scholarship, 34 Cornell Drive, French Hall 225, Canton, NY 13617.
