William Daniel Wetherwax “Bill” South Lima: Bill, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. He was born on October 13, 1936 in West Carthage, NY to the late Earl and Helen Wetherwax. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his daughters, Erin Wetherwax, Susan Gearhart, and brothers, Ricky and Donald. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol (Stephens) Wetherwax and children; Earl “Duke” Wetherwax, Sherri (Victor) Penaloza, Lisa (Gary “Ali” ) Jamison, and Daniel Wetherwax. He is also survived by his brother Bob (Merle) , and 14 grandchildren, Roger, Carli, Cade, Jessica, Juan, Shirley, Tyson (Cheryl), Miranda, Kendra, Nakita, Jericho, and Warren & Natalie. Also survived by many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bill was a roofer by trade working up and down on the East Coast, until finding Kodak where he worked the next 25 years, retiring at the young age of 55. With so much energy and life left he spent the next 13 years mowing lawns at Old Hickory Golf Course. Bill touched many lives as the President of the Conesus Lake Sportsmen’s Club for a span of FIFTY years where he wore many hats, from Janitor to Cook to representing the club for the Livingston County Federation.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, March 5th, from 3-5pm at the Kevin W. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., 21 Big Tree Street, Rte 20A, Livonia, NY where Bill’s Funeral Service will be held at 5pm. Interment will be held privately. Following the funeral service all are invited to “Bill’s second home”, the Conesus Lake Sportsman’s Club in Lakeville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the CLSC, 5883 Stone Hill Road, Lakeville, NY 14480 or to the Livingston County Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs. To send a condolence or share a memory please visit: www.doughertyfuneralhomes.com
