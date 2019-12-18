William David Henry Wratten, 28, formerly of Adams, died December 13, 2019 at his home in San Fransisco, CA where he had lived since July 2010.
His memorial service will be 11:00am Saturday December 28th at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, with Terry Alford, pastor, officiating. Immediately following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Adams Fire Hall, 6 North Main Street, Adams, NY. Burial will be private in the Brookside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Calling hours will be 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00pm Friday December 27th at the funeral home.
William was born November 26, 1991 in Watertown, NY. He was the son of James R. and Anna Belle (Hyde) Wratten. He graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 2010 with a Regents Diploma. While in school, he was a member of the Drama Club, Select Choir and performed in many musicals.
William was incredibly artistic and creative. He worked at the Dragonfly Rubber Stamp Store in Adams, where at age twelve he was teaching classes. He would light up a room upon entering with his infectious smile, his amazing sense of humor, and a razor sharp wit. William was known for his signature black attire and was often called Johnny Cash.
He most recently had opened his own business in San Fransisco where he designed realistic floral arrangements made out of paper.
He is survived by his companion P. Scott Gallaher, San Fransisco, CA; his mother Anna Belle Hyde, Adams; his father James R. and Charlene A. Wratten, Adams; two brothers James A. and Mary Elizabeth Wratten, Adams, Robert J. Wratten and Jenny Presley, Concord, NC, a sister Tamara and Mark McConnell, Pulaski; nieces and nephews Kyle Robert Wratten, Watertown, Ellie McConnell, Pulaski, and Liam James Wratten, Adams. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.He is predeceased by maternal grandparents Albert and Rachel Wheeler Hyde, paternal grandparents Algernon and Lois Crosby Wratten, maternal uncle Judson M. Hyde, nephew Mason Robert Wratten, and cousin Juliette Hyde.
He touched the lives of so many and will be sorely missed by all.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Albert and Rachel Hyde Memorial Fund, c/o Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or the Adams Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 52, Adams, NY 13605.
