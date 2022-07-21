William E. Klock, 80, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2022 at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family. There will be no funeral or calling hours.
Donations in Williams memory may be made to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department 110 Walton St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.
