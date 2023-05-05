William F. Carpenter, Jr., affectionately known as “Skip”, 78, of Bailey Road, husband of Patricia C. Carpenter, passed away at his residence, after a short illness on Monday, May 1, 2023. William was born in Constableville, on September 23, 1944, a son of William F. Sr. and Marian Leichty Carpenter. A lifelong resident of the Town of Leyden, he grew up on the Carpenter homestead farm on Bailey Road and began his early education at a one room school house in Locust Grove, before attending Constableville Central School, graduating with the Class of 1961. He enjoyed playing several sports while in high school. After graduation he began employment in the operation of the Bill Ford Dairy Farm on West Road. On August 3,1968, William was united in marriage with Patricia C. Gardner, at the First Baptist Church of Boonville. In 1972, the couple purchased the former Wasco Dairy Farm on Bailey Road. Together they operated this farm for many years, until retiring completely two years ago. William was a man of simple pleasures, finding great joy in the routine of his daily life on the dairy farm he operated. A loyal NY Yankees Baseball fan, he could often be found reciting scores and statistics from almost every sport imaginable, always eager to share his knowledge with anyone who would listen. But as much as he loved sports, nothing brought him more joy than the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. And while he may have been a tough and hardworking farmer, he had a soft spot for the numerous barn cats he cared for over the years. Above all else, however, William’s favorite role was that of devoted husband, father, and grandfather, always putting his family first and cherishing the time they spent together. In addition to his wife of 54 years, Patricia, William is survived by a daughter, Jill Carpenter and James Ayers, of Watson and grandchildren, Jackson, Ella and Meghan; daughter, Marianne and Michael Currier, of South Hadley, MA and grandchildren, Emma and Brady and son, Brian and Kate Carpenter, of Moreland Hills, OH and grandchildren, William and Benjamin; his mother, Marian Carpenter; brothers, John (Janette), Clint (Melissa) and Ned (Rebecca); sisters, Rosalie White, Susan LaRoy and Jackie Carpenter; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friends, Ben and Bev Sweeney. He was predeceased by his father, William Carpenter Sr.; brother Brad and sisters, Christine and Elaine; and mother and father in law, Bill and Christine Gardner.His funeral will be Tuesday, May 9, at 12 Noon at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, with interment in Locust Grove Cemetery, Town of Leyden. Calling hours are Monday, 6-9 P.M. and Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to Constableville Fire Company, P.O. Box 438, Constableville, NY 13325, or to South Lewis School F.F.A., ℅ South Lewis High School, P.O. Box 10, Turin, NY 13473. The family invites everyone to gather after the funeral at a location to be announced. For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
