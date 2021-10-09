Dexter - The funeral for William G. “Bill” Miller will be 3:00pm Tuesday, October 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will be held at the convenience of his family. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 1:00pm.
Bill passed away Friday, October 8th at Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 75 years old.
Born June 21, 1946 in West Carthage, William was a son to Karl & Edith (Porter) Miller. He was educated locally and graduated from Sackets Harbor Central School in 1965.
Bill was employed by the New York Air Brake as a Millwright Welder, a position he would retire from in 2001 following 35 years of employment. He also owned Bill’s Guns for 17 years.
Bill was a past member of the Town of Watertown Fire Department, New York State National Guard, and a 55 year member of the American Legion. He also taught hunter safety and enjoyed spending winters in Wildwood, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sue (Jeffers) Miller; his daughter, Brandi (Ron) Romano of Canton; his sons, Jeffrey Miller of Watertown, Christopher Miller of Troy; and his grandchildren, Nate Romano, Alexa Romano, Jonathan Miller, and Jocelynn Miller.
In lieu of donations please consider doing a kind act in Bill’s memory.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
