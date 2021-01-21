William G. Middlestate, Sr.

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.