A Celebration of Life for William H. Nier Sr. 77, of the Sayre Road, Carthage, will be held at the American Legion in Carthage immediately following the calling hours on Thursday, February 16th from 2-5pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. Mr. Nier died on January 28, 2023 at his residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.