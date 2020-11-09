Calling hours for William H. Plimpton III, age 87 of Ogdensburg, will be held on Thursday (November 12, 2020) from 12:00 - 2:00pm & 4:00 - 6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Plimpton passed away on Sunday (November 8, 2020) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. A private memorial service will be held at a date to be determined at the First Presbyterian Church in Ogdensburg with Rev. Laurena Will officiating.
Surviving is his wife Sandra; two sons and their wives Mark & Michelle Plimpton of East Amherst, NY (a suburb of Buffalo) and Thomas & Tracy Plimpton of Peru, NY; grandchildren Chelsea, Kyle, Teagan and Gavin Plimpton.
Bill was born on April 6, 1933 in Theresa NY, a son of the late William & Eleanor (Dobbins) Plimpton. He graduated from Alexandria Bay High School and continued his education at St. Lawrence University where he obtained a Master’s Degree in education. He was a member of both the St. Lawrence University Football and Hockey teams. Bill later married his wife of 61 years, Sandra Steinkuller, on June 27, 1959 in Kingston, NY.
Bill began his career at Ogdensburg Free Academy as a World History teacher and Football Coach. He is credited with coaching Pete Gogolak, who went on to become the first “soccer style” kicker in the NFL with the New York Giants. In 1962 Bill accepted a new position at Elmira Free Academy and served as the EFA Football Coach, along with teaching World History, before returning to Ogdensburg in 1966 in what he described as the “best move of his life.” Bill took on the role of Junior High Principal at Ogdensburg Free Academy, which maintained until his retirement in 1988. Bill didn’t stop working, however, and remained in education, as the registrar of Mater Dei College in Ogdensburg. He officially retired on a full-time basis in 2000 to spend more time with his family.
Bill was a former member of the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Hospital board, an active member of the Ogdensburg First Presbyterian Church where he was on session and the board of trustees. He was a former City Councilman, as a member of the “City Coalition,” along with Dick Lockwood, Ned Hackett, and Dick Dupont. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, spending time on his island, gardening, fishing, boating, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and was a respected coach and mentor to many, many students.
Bill continues to influence young people today thanks to one of his former students, the late Steve Munn and his daughters Michelle and Robyn, who set up and maintain the William Plimpton Scholarship Fund. Every 4 years, this scholarship is awarded to a student who leads by example and has demonstrates excellence and involvement in many areas, including school organizations, such as government, athletics, and cultural venues. Students are awarded a scholarship of $15,000 per year for a four-year period for a total scholarship of $60,000.
Bill was named to the St. Lawrence University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011 and was inducted into the inaugural class of the Ogdensburg Free Academy/St. Mary’s Academy Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 423 Ford Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
