COLTON—A Mass of Christian burial for William H. Sullivan, 85, a resident of Laguna Hills, CA and formerly of the North Country, will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding. Burial will follow the services in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Bill died unexpectedly at home in Laguna Hills, CA, on January 9, 2021.
Bill, born on September 17th, 1935, was the sixth of eight children of Glenn and Margaret Sullivan from South Colton NY. He attended St. Lawrence County Schools, graduating from Potsdam Central High School, where he was a multiple letterman for the Potsdam Central Hockey and Football teams. Upon graduation, Bill enlisted in the US Army and served in The Korean War. Honorably discharged from the Army, Bill began working for the NY Telephone Company and volunteered with the Potsdam Rescue Squad. In 1957, he married Carol Young and they began their family. In 1959, Bill and Carol, with their two young sons, moved to Utica, where his two youngest sons were born. From his initial days at NY Telephone; “Sully” was active in the labor movement as a member, steward and eventually President of CWA Local 1126. Bill was appointed as head of the Central NY Labor Council, where he strongly advocated for his members while leveraging contractual relationships and respect from union employers.
Bill loved his family and his purpose in life, most of all. In 1991, after 35 years of service, he retired and moved to Marietta, GA, with Carol, to be near his son, Scott and family. Bill and Carol enjoyed retired life with their grandchildren. Bill made friends for life. Bill was a kind, giving, principled, inspiration to his family, loved ones and friends. He was selfless, empathetic and true to his heritage.
Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol; sons, Scott (Terrie), Atlanta, GA, Steven (Hedy) Kekaha, HI, Spencer, Laguna Hills, CA and Shane (Shana) Laguna Beach, CA; grandchildren, Collin Sullivan, Newport Beach, CA and Caitlin Gogoll (Troy); great-granddaughter, Harlow Gogoll, Annapolis, MD; grandchildren, Colton “Cole” Sullivan, Laguna Beach, CA, Chloe Sullivan, Laguna Beach, CA; sister, Joanne Williams, Mexico, NY; a special niece, Peggy Sullivan Calkins, Indian Mounds, SC; numerous cousins; over 40 nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Glenn B. and Margaret M. Sullivan; siblings, Grace Collins, Jean McDonald, Bruce Sullivan, Robert Sullivan, Larry Sullivan and Glenn Sullivan, Jr. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
