William Hamilton, age 91, resident of Pulaski since 1959, passed away peacefully Wednesday at his home. William was born May 31, 1928 in Flushing, NY the son of Lloyd and Christine Hagen Hamilton. He was raised in Flushing, NY during the depression. Trained as Master Carpenter following his father’s lead. Bill worked with his father on many of the bridges, tunnels and aqueducts that are now the parkways and expressways of Long Island and on the 1962 World’s Fair construction. He served in the United States National Guard in the late 1940s. Bill met his wife Peg Shannon and they were married October 27, 1951 and they moved to Pulaski in 1959, Peg passed away on February 3, 2009. He worked as a carpenter as Hamilton Construction, building several homes in the Pulaski area. He worked construction as part of the Syracuse Local -277 until his retirement in 1990. He helped build SUNY Oswego Campus, Oswego Steam Station and both Nuclear Power Plants.
Bill was active in the community. He was member of the Pulaski School Board and served as President of the Pulaski School Board for many years. He was an active member of the Catholic community of Christ Our Light and Knights of Columbus. He loved hunting and fishing with his grandkids and their kids, NASCAR, gardening and being outdoors. Many years were spent at his camp on Noble Shores. He will be remembered for his wry sense of humor, his goatee and his orange hat, which signified the change of seasons for many in Pulaski.
Surviving are his children, Laura Hamilton (William Popp), of Lacona, Thaddeus Hamilton (Amy) of Watertown, Martin “Casey” Hamilton (Kelly) of Baldwinsville, two sisters, Christine Hanley (Thomas, dec.) of Garden City, NY, Mary Craig (Thomas, dec.) of Jackson, NJ and sister in-law Joan Hamilton (Lloyd dec.) of Montauk, NY, grandchildren, Richard Hamilton (Elizabeth), Janna Hamilton Spano (Chris), Timothy Wolfe, Alexandria Hamilton, Sarah Hamilton, Connor Hamilton and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. William was predeceased by his brother, Lloyd Hamilton, wife Margaret (Shannon) Hamilton and granddaughter, Victoria Hamilton.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, November 11th at Christ Our Light Parish, 23 Niagara Street, Pulaski with burial in Pulaski Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
Donations in William’s memory may be made to Unity Acres, 2290 County Route 2, Orwell, NY 13426.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.