William J. Costello Jr.

COSTELLO - William J., Jr. June 22, 2023, age 86; beloved husband of 43 years to Irene (nee Doellmann) Costello; devoted father of Kathleen, Patricia (Richard) Lyon, Michael, Brian (Tammy), Gloria (Kevin) Saunders, Al (Kelly), Noreen (Brandon), Sean (Laura), and the late William J. III; loving grandfather of 24 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dear brother of John (Anne), Frances (George) Hall, Thomas (Barbara), Ellen (Claude) Lester, and Joseph (Arlene); also suPrvived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where Prayers will be offered Thursday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Pius X Church, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lockport. Friends invited. Mr. Costello was a United States Army Veteran, retired Deputy Superintendent of Security with the NYS Department of Corrections and the former Owner & Operator of Sparrowhawk Greenhouse in Lisbon, NY. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
